Mother, son charged with trafficking drugs in Anderson Co.

Anderson County drug trafficking
Anderson County drug trafficking(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and son are facing drug charges.

According to deputies, they found $12,000, five guns and more than 40 ounces of methamphetamine along Abbeville Highway near Eddie’s Minute Mart.

Genero Maduro and his mother Tameka Turner are both charged with trafficking drugs.

Genero Maduro and Tameka Turner
Genero Maduro and Tameka Turner(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

Maduro is charged with trafficking in meth or cocaine base 400 grams or more.

Deputies say Maduro received no bond and is facing unrelated drug charges.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meteorologist Chrissy Kohler gives the First Alert Forecast for August 17
First Alert Weather Forecast: August 17
Wren High School
11-year-old boy hospitalized after ‘horrible accident’ near Wren High School
Forensics investigators process shooting scene at MetroPCS store on South Pleasantburg Drive in...
Man shot during altercation at Greenville County store
A shooting at a Metro PCS store has landed a man in the hospital. The Sheriff's Office says...
Shooting at Upstate Business