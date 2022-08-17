Mother, son charged with trafficking drugs in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and son are facing drug charges.

According to deputies, they found $12,000, five guns and more than 40 ounces of methamphetamine along Abbeville Highway near Eddie’s Minute Mart.

Genero Maduro and his mother Tameka Turner are both charged with trafficking drugs.

Genero Maduro and Tameka Turner (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

Maduro is charged with trafficking in meth or cocaine base 400 grams or more.

Deputies say Maduro received no bond and is facing unrelated drug charges.

