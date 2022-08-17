NC man arrested on child exploitation indictments

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina)- A North Carolina man was arrested on child exploitation indictments, according to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Joshua Lee Perkins was taken into custody for nine counts of second-degree child exploitation and nine counts of third-degree child exploitation.

Perkins is being held with a bond of $490.000.

