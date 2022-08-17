Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrants, requests SLED help

MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was asked to assist with an investigation on Wednesday.

FOX Carolina viewers reached out to the newsroom about a law enforcement presence on Verner Mill Road in the Mountain Rest area.

The sheriff’s office said a search warrant was executed at an address there, and a second location on Bauknight Road. Deputies would not confirm details on the nature of the investigation or the evidence being collected, but said both searches were part of the same investigation.

Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said the search warrants “are not related to any current death investigation in the area” and the public is not in danger.

SLED was requested to assist “due to the expertise they possess in the type of search involved,” deputies said.

On Aug. 3, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office also requested SLED’s assistance with a search warrant executed on Mormon Church Road in the Seneca area. Deputies would not release details about the search or evidence.

Crenshaw said the investigation on Wednesday is not connected to the search warrant on Aug. 3.

