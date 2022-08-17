Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes stops in Upstate

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may spot a driver on roads in the Upstate this week that really stands out: the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Oscar Mayer has six different Wienermobiles that tour the country to promote their brand. They are each manned by a pair of recent college graduates who serve a year-long position.

Sizzlin’ Shelby and Corn Dog Clara will be the Hotdoggers manning the truck in the Upstate this week.

Below is the list of times and locations where you can visit the Wienermobile in person:

Thursday, Aug. 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Walmart on Sandifer Boulevard in Seneca

Friday, Aug. 19 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Walmart on Rolling Hills Circle in Easley

Saturday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Walmart on 18 Mile Road in Central

Click here to check the full Oscar Mayer Wienermobile schedule.

