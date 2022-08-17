LIVE: Remembering lives lost 1 year after Tropical Storm Fred flooding

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Western North Carolina community is coming together to remember the six lives lost after Tropical Storm Fred caused devastating flooding one year ago.

On Aug. 17, 2021, Tropical Storm Fred soaked Haywood County with rain causing flooding and landslides. Communities were sleeping in high schools turned into shelters. 22 people went missing and six people tragically died.

Here’s a list of those who lost their lives on that tragic day:

  • Frank Mungo, 86
  • Charlene Mungo, 83
  • Franklin McKenzie, 68
  • Judy Mason, 73
  • Frank Lauer, 74
  • John Krolak, 74

City officials will host a laying of wreaths Wednesday morning to mark the one-year anniversary of the devastating flooding.

Stay tuned for other memorial services happening throughout the day.

