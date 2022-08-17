SLED: Anderson Co. attempted murder suspect fled state, committed more crimes

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an attempted murder suspect is back in the Upstate after committing multiple crimes in another state.

Brian Stoltie was arrested in April 2019 after a deputy-involved shooting in Anderson County. Deputies said they were looking for a vehicle that was carjacked from the QuikTrip on White Horse Road in Greenville County.

They spotted the car in Anderson County and chased Stoltie, who they say jumped out and fired shots at law enforcement. Deputies fired back, wounding Stoltie.

Scene of 2019 SLED investigation in the Belton area after an Anderson County deputy engaged in gunfire with suspect Brian Stoltie. (FOX Carolina News)

He was arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to SLED, while awaiting trial for the charges, Stoltie was ordered by a judge not to leave South Carolina but he fled to Pennsylvania in 2020.

While out of state, SLED agents say Stoltie committed multiple crimes. On Friday he was extradited from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections back to South Carolina and is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center where he is now charged with obstruction of justice as well.

His case will be prosecuted by the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.