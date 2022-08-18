Man hurt after fight turned into shooting in Greenville Co.

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was hurt following a fight that ended in a shooting, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a house on Jordan Road just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on soon and discovered a fight happened between two people and one person was shot.

Deputies say the gunshot victim was not at the scene when deputies arrived but had fled to an unknown location in Spartanburg County.

No arrests have been made at this time.

