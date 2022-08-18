Flames erupt on boat leaving one person hurt on Lake Hartwell, chief says

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was hurt in a boat fire on Lake Hartwell Wednesday evening, according to Williford Fire and Rescue.

The department said the call came in at 8:20 p.m. for a boat fully engulfed in flames on a dock along Providence Church Road.

According to Chief Covert, when crews arrived on scene, the boat had already been pushed away from the dock and was floating on the lake.

Chief Covert said one male was taken to the ER by a personal vehicle as a result of the fire.

There are no updates on his condition at this time.

With the help of Center Rock Fire Department Station 11, Williford Fire and Rescue was able to put out the fire.

