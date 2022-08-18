Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago.

Deputies say Norman Ivan De La Rosa was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a dark blue shirt on Tuesday, August 2.

De La Rosa is possibly in a Ford F350 with a tag number: P834104.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 864-260-4400.

