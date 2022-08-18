Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago.
Deputies say Norman Ivan De La Rosa was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a dark blue shirt on Tuesday, August 2.
De La Rosa is possibly in a Ford F350 with a tag number: P834104.
If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 864-260-4400.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.