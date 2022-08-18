Earthquake reported in Anderson County, USGS says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Anderson County early Thursday morning.

The quake hit the Homeland Parker area near Anderson around 2 a.m., according to USGS.

USGS said the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.1 and a depth of 0 kilometers.

This earthquake was 21 and a half miles from Clemson and 27 miles from Easley.

