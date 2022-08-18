Greenville Humane Society urgently needs newspaper donations
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said they are completely out of newspapers used to line their cages.
The shelter is urgently in need of donations from the community.
You can donate newspapers to the Greenville Humane Society at any time by dropping them in the blue recycling bins outside their adoption center on Airport Road.
