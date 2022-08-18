Greenville Zoo announces name of baby siamang.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo announced the name of their new baby siamang!

On April 6th, Ella the siamang gave birth to a baby boy.

The zoo said campers gathered together to vote on the baby siamang’s name.

“We are proud to announce baby Luke,” said the zoo.

Guests can visit baby Luke on your next trip to the Greenville Zoo.

MORE NEWS: Student hit by car while walking home in Spartanburg Co., district says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.