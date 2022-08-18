Greenville Zoo announces name of baby siamang

Greenville Zoo announces name of baby siamang.
Greenville Zoo announces name of baby siamang.(Greenville Zoo)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo announced the name of their new baby siamang!

On April 6th, Ella the siamang gave birth to a baby boy.

The zoo said campers gathered together to vote on the baby siamang’s name.

“We are proud to announce baby Luke,” said the zoo.

Guests can visit baby Luke on your next trip to the Greenville Zoo.

