‘Keep your eyes open’: Deputies looking for missing Anderson Co. teen

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on Monday.

Jaliyah Bre’shae Paschal was last seen long Abbeville Highway, according to deputies.

Paschal is described as five foot six and has both nostrils pierced.

If you or anyone you know has seen her or knows where is, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 or 911.

