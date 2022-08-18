LIVE: Man arrested following altercation that turned into shooting

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after an altercation turned into a shooting that injured one person on Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to a house on Jordan Road just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene and discovered an altercation had occurred and one person was shot.

On Thursday, deputies arrested 32-year-old Jorian Leerell Williams in with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jorian Leerell Williams (Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Williams went to the house of a former partner, got into an altercation, made verbal threats and then left.

He returned thirty minutes later and fired at least two shots at the occupants standing outside before one of the occupants returned fire, hitting Williams in the leg, deputies said.

Williams then fled to an unknown location in Spartanburg County where he was later arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took Williams to the hospital for treatment after determining he was shot in self-defense.

He is now being held at the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

