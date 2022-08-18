Man accused of stealing more than $2000 worth of guns from home

Cody Lecroy, 31(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested after he broke into a home and stole $2,200 worth of guns, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Big Brown Drive near West Union on Wednesday, August 10 in reference to a burglary.

Deputies discovered that someone had stolen three firearms, two rifles and a handgun along with a bowl that contained some change.

During the investigation, deputies learned that 31-year-old Cody Christian Dean Lecroy was the one that broke into the home.

Lecroy was charged with first-degree burglary and booked into Oconee County Detention Center at around 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

