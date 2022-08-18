Man arrested following traffic stop after deputies found cocaine

Dondrake O’neil Elmore
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Aug. 18, 2022
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies discovered cocaine in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, August 17, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain lane control.

As the deputy was speaking with the driver, Dondrake O’ Neil Elmore, he discovered the man to be impaired.

Later, following an investigation, Elmore was found to be in possession of 34 grams of cocaine.

He was arrested with the following charges:

  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance
  • Driving while impaired
  • Driving left of center
  • Displaying a revoked tag

Elmore was given a $25,000 bond.

