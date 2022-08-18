Man arrested following traffic stop after deputies found cocaine

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies discovered cocaine in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, August 17, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain lane control.

As the deputy was speaking with the driver, Dondrake O’ Neil Elmore, he discovered the man to be impaired.

Later, following an investigation, Elmore was found to be in possession of 34 grams of cocaine.

He was arrested with the following charges:

Trafficking cocaine

Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance

Driving while impaired

Driving left of center

Displaying a revoked tag

Elmore was given a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.