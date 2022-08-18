Nicholtown rideshare program offers a lift, at lower-cost

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s not Uber and it’s not Lyft, but there’s a new rideshare program in Greenville. It’s called Carolina RIDES+. The non-profit launched their pilot program in the Nicholtown neighborhood offering low-cost rides to people who need it most.

“People that are working 2nd shift or 3rd shift jobs have no options” said Kevin Woods Director of Operations, Southeast Transportation Service.

Woods says typically, his drivers pickup Medicare and Medicaid recipients to appointments, but lately he’s been driving people like Angeline Evans.

“It helps in a lot of ways,” said Evans.

Evans is Greenville born and raised. She’s worked just outside the city limits for 4 years now, unable to drive herself, she relied on public transportation. Taking two buses just to get to work.

“Even if you wait on the bus, they could be late or they could be early,” said Evans.

Other times she’d use Uber or Lyft.

“It’s an average of $30 to $40 dollars coming and going both ways” she said.

That was until Carolina RIDES+ asked her to catch a ride with them.

“Anything to help me save a buck, I’m game,” said Evans.

The non-profit partners with Southeast Transportation to offer $10 to $25 dollar rides.

“It’s almost heartbreaking to consider that there’s all these opportunities are being left on the table, because there’s simply not a means of getting there” said Doug Raby, Carolina RIDES+ Board member.

We took a trip with the rideshare service to some of the frequent stops.

“We’ve been taking people to the bank, laundry mat, grocery store” said Wood.

Right now, the program is in Nicholtown, but they’re looking for more riders

“We’re looking at expanding the reach of it even maybe outside of the Nicholtown area, so that we can provide these options for more people within the community” said Raby.

Its a lift, that Evans says changed her life

“I have something steady to depend on, and that itself speaks volumes” she said.

The program just recently launched so Carolina RIDES+ is working to partner with local non-profits to find more riders. For more information, or to request a ride click here.

