Shriners Children’s Greenville celebrates 100 years with Nascar’s Ty Gibbs
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the 100th anniversary of Shriners Children’s Greenville and race day!
Nascar Xfinity Series driver, Ty Gibbs, and his car will arrive by helicopter to unveil the Shriners Children’s 100th-anniversary commemorative stock car.
The event will take place at Shriners Children’s Greenville Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
