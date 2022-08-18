Shriners Children’s Greenville celebrates 100 years with Nascar’s Ty Gibbs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the 100th anniversary of Shriners Children’s Greenville and race day!

Nascar Xfinity Series driver, Ty Gibbs, and his car will arrive by helicopter to unveil the Shriners Children’s 100th-anniversary commemorative stock car.

The event will take place at Shriners Children’s Greenville Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

