LIVE: Standoff underway with driver on Greenville County highway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a standoff is underway with a driver on White Horse Road on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said a traffic stop was initiated around 2:30 p.m. and during the stop, a gunshot was heard from the vehicle.

The driver stopped in a McDonald’s parking lot in the 1700 block of White Horse Road.

Deputies said they are actively negotiating with the driver.

The area around White Horse Road and Frontage Road is blocked off.

