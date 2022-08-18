Woman arrested after claiming to be veteran following forgery investigation

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a woman following a forgery investigation after she claimed to be a veteran.

Officials say following the investigation, it was revealed that 31-year-old Gabrielle Beutler, who was employed as a Post Commander at the VFW Post 5897, represented herself as a veteran.

GBI says Beutler also altered a U.S. Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty form and presented it to the VFW for association and promotion.

According to the GBI, she also used false identification documents to obtain Purple Heart license plates for her vehicles.

She was arrested at the Lavonia VFW without incident.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309.

