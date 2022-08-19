7 arrested Thursday on gun, drug charges, police say

Guns seized in Asheville
Guns seized in Asheville(Asheville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said seven people were arrested on gun, drug and larceny charges Thursday afternoon during a crime prevention investigation.

The suspects were arrested in various Asheville locations, according to the department.

Police said they seized a Glock 19X pistol, Springfield XD9 pistol, S&W EZ Shield pistol and 3.83 grams of fentanyl.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Nathan Paul Baker Jr.

  • Warrant: Felony Flee to Elude Arrest w/ Motor Vehicle
  • Warrant: Carrying a Concealed Gun
  • Warrant: Resist, Delay, of Obstruct
  • Warrant: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
  • Warrant: Hit & Run
  • Warrant: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Warrant: Driving with License Revoked
  • Warrant: Reckless Driving
  • OFA: Possession of Stolen Goods
  • $23,000 secured bond

Robert Alexander Clark

  • OFA: Felony Flee to Elude Arrest w/ Motor Vehicle
  • OFA: Possession of Stolen Vehicle (two counts)
  • OFA: Conspire to Commit Felony Larceny
  • OFA: Larceny Free Text

Daryan Josiah Jackson

  • Carrying a Concealed Gun

Tyquan Jhalil Ward

  • Possession with intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI
  • Carrying a Concealed Gun

Azenda Tavis Johnson

  • Simple Possession of Schedule VI

Zahkee Curtis Jones

  • Felony Possession of Schedule II
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Timea Sarkozi Jones

  • Felony Possession of Schedule II
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

