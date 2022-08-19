7 arrested Thursday on gun, drug charges, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said seven people were arrested on gun, drug and larceny charges Thursday afternoon during a crime prevention investigation.

The suspects were arrested in various Asheville locations, according to the department.

Police said they seized a Glock 19X pistol, Springfield XD9 pistol, S&W EZ Shield pistol and 3.83 grams of fentanyl.

Guns seized in Asheville (Asheville Police Department)

The following people were arrested and charged:

Nathan Paul Baker Jr.

Warrant: Felony Flee to Elude Arrest w/ Motor Vehicle

Warrant: Carrying a Concealed Gun

Warrant: Resist, Delay, of Obstruct

Warrant: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Warrant: Hit & Run

Warrant: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Warrant: Driving with License Revoked

Warrant: Reckless Driving

OFA: Possession of Stolen Goods

$23,000 secured bond

Robert Alexander Clark

OFA: Felony Flee to Elude Arrest w/ Motor Vehicle

OFA: Possession of Stolen Vehicle (two counts)

OFA: Conspire to Commit Felony Larceny

OFA: Larceny Free Text

Daryan Josiah Jackson

Carrying a Concealed Gun

Tyquan Jhalil Ward

Possession with intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI

Carrying a Concealed Gun

Azenda Tavis Johnson

Simple Possession of Schedule VI

Zahkee Curtis Jones

Felony Possession of Schedule II

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Timea Sarkozi Jones

Felony Possession of Schedule II

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

