7 arrested Thursday on gun, drug charges, police say
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said seven people were arrested on gun, drug and larceny charges Thursday afternoon during a crime prevention investigation.
The suspects were arrested in various Asheville locations, according to the department.
Police said they seized a Glock 19X pistol, Springfield XD9 pistol, S&W EZ Shield pistol and 3.83 grams of fentanyl.
The following people were arrested and charged:
Nathan Paul Baker Jr.
- Warrant: Felony Flee to Elude Arrest w/ Motor Vehicle
- Warrant: Carrying a Concealed Gun
- Warrant: Resist, Delay, of Obstruct
- Warrant: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Warrant: Hit & Run
- Warrant: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Warrant: Driving with License Revoked
- Warrant: Reckless Driving
- OFA: Possession of Stolen Goods
- $23,000 secured bond
Robert Alexander Clark
- OFA: Felony Flee to Elude Arrest w/ Motor Vehicle
- OFA: Possession of Stolen Vehicle (two counts)
- OFA: Conspire to Commit Felony Larceny
- OFA: Larceny Free Text
Daryan Josiah Jackson
- Carrying a Concealed Gun
Tyquan Jhalil Ward
- Possession with intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI
- Carrying a Concealed Gun
Azenda Tavis Johnson
- Simple Possession of Schedule VI
Zahkee Curtis Jones
- Felony Possession of Schedule II
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Timea Sarkozi Jones
- Felony Possession of Schedule II
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
