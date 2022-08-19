Curtis era begins at Dorman

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s game week as the high school football season kicks off. It’s a new year for Dorman. For the first time in nearly three decades, a new man leads the charge.

New season.

“Exclamation marks on a lot. Put three on them,” Charles Smith, Dorman senior linebacker, said. “We confident that we going, we gonna do something.

New coach.

”Man, just excited, excited to finally get cranked up,” Dustin Curtis, new Dorman head football coach, said. “We’re ready to be in front of fans and in that best stadium in the state of South Carolina.”

Dustin Curtis takes over the reins for the Cavaliers. He comes to the Upstate after leading AC Flora for the past three years, including a 2020 State Title.

“Was not something I anticipated at all. I had no thoughts about leaving when all this came up,” Curtis said. “But once you, you kind of talk to administration and you come up here and you really see the facilities and you see the support just professionally, it was really hard to turn down. Spartanburg is a great town and an awesome community of a lot of schools that care a lot about football. And it’s really cool to just kind of be in a county that that really embraces it.”

He takes over for legendary coach Dave Gutshall, who led Dorrman for 29 years and to two state championships.

”You just gotta kind of be yourself and trust your heart, trust your gut. Gutshall’s a Hall of Famer and I’m not here to try to replace him or his memory,” Curtis said. “We need to honor his legacy. The program wouldn’t be viewed as what it is without him laying that foundation.”

Curtis aims to build his own legacy at the core. His philosophy is about family.

“Family, family, person. That’s all I gotta say,” Markee Anderson, Dorman offensive lineman, said. “He cares about his players a lot and he’ll be there for you.”

“For sure. He really cares about us,” Smith said. “He want us to come together and be a family cuz football more than his football is like building brother ships in the last lifetime.”

”I want the kids to leave feeling like they’ve had the greatest four-year experience that I can possibly give them,” Curtis said. “I feel like that starts with kind of a family feel culture, being positive, allowing kids to have fun in as many aspects of our program as we can.”

The last game Coach Curtis coached at AC Flora was a loss against Greenville High. He has a chance to avenge that in our Fox Tailgate Tour Game of the Week between Dorman and Greenville High this Friday.

