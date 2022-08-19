Greenville’s Mazeo Bennett fielding multiple Power Five offers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some of the premiere athletes in the country are littered throughout the Upstate. To find the best of the best, look no further than at Greenville High. Oncoming junior receiver Mazeo Bennett has his pick of countless Power Five schools.

“Man it’s been a blessing honestly,” Mazeo Bennett, Greenville High junior receiver, said. “Just being in the position that I am.”

Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina. Just a few of the many Power 5 offers.

“I feel like it just happened. I worked a lot,” Bennett said. “And I feel like I’m just reaping what I sowed back in the summer.”

All these schools want the talents of the top rated receiver in the state for the Class of 2024.

“I want to go somewhere where I feel like I’m surrounded by great people,” Bennett said. “That way I can be a great person. People that can bleed into me so I can bleed into my own family when I get older.”

It’s been a surreal experience for the hot recruit.

“Been to a lot of schools and got to see a lot of things that I like in college and things that I wouldn’t want to see in a college.” Bennett said.

He’s looked to his older brother, Zykiesis Cannon, a Lousiville football player, for help sifting through the recruiting pitches.

“It’s definitely been a help,” Bennett said. “Just being able to recognize real. He teaches me a lot about being able to go through coaches and really know who coaches are and not just listen to what they tell you. But watch what they are and watch who are the people around them act. It’s a lot.”

Whichever team wins the Mazeo sweepstakes, he wants to feel at home.

“Definitely. I want to go to a school that I can call home for not only the three to four years that I’m there, but for years after that,” Bennett said. “I want to go to a school where I feel like I can be myself. I can play the way I play and show my abilities off the best. I want to go to a school where I feel l’m developed and I can get developed at that school and run routes that I need to run to get to the next level and it’s just a lot that goes into it.”

Last year as a sophomore, Bennett was third on the Red Raiders with 25 catches for over 600 yards and 5 touchdowns.

You’ll see more from him in our FOX Carolina Tailgate Tour Game of the Week this Friday between Greenville High and Dorman.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.