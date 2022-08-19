Man killed in Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after a crash on Friday.

The coroner was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where 78-year-old Ronald Sposato passed away.

Sposato was involved in a collision on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs earlier in the day. The coroner said Sposato’s car was the only one involved.

A forensic examination is scheduled for Saturday.

