Man pleads guilty to DUI in deadly Spartanburg County crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who was drunk when he hit another driver head-on in 2019 pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Friday.

Ryan Severa crossed the center line on Highway 221 on Aug. 26, 2019 and hit 66-year-old Glen Calvert Perkins.

Perkins was killed in the crash. His wife suffered injuries including a fractured collar bone.

Investigators say they found an open bottle of bourbon in Severa’s minivan and his blood alcohol level at the hospital was .245 percent.

Before the deadly crash, Severa broke into a nearby UHaul store. Surveillance video showed him unsteady on his feet, but he fled when an employee confronted him.

Severa was sentenced to 17 years in prison and ordered to pay a $12,500 fine.

