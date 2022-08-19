Man pleads guilty to DUI in deadly Spartanburg County crash

Ryan P. Severa, 26, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence involving death,...
Ryan P. Severa, 26, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence involving death, felony driving under the influence involving great bodily injury and malicious injury to personal property.(Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who was drunk when he hit another driver head-on in 2019 pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Friday.

Ryan Severa crossed the center line on Highway 221 on Aug. 26, 2019 and hit 66-year-old Glen Calvert Perkins.

Perkins was killed in the crash. His wife suffered injuries including a fractured collar bone.

Investigators say they found an open bottle of bourbon in Severa’s minivan and his blood alcohol level at the hospital was .245 percent.

Before the deadly crash, Severa broke into a nearby UHaul store. Surveillance video showed him unsteady on his feet, but he fled when an employee confronted him.

Severa was sentenced to 17 years in prison and ordered to pay a $12,500 fine.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ayden Chappell wins local banjo competition
Upstate middle schooler wins banjo competition
Margaret (Gigi) Smith, Phil Zigos, and Elizabeth Watkins are no longer strangers at the...
Strangers save man having heart attack at Greenwood YMCA
Zigos works out on the same bike that he fell off while suffering a heart attack in July.
Strangers save man having heart attack
Beagles rescued from breeder Envigo in Virginia arrive at animal rescue in Asheville
PHOTOS: Beagles rescued from VA breeder arrive in Asheville