Market supports entrepreneurship, while also helping overcome hurdles

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking for a different way to enjoy your Thursday nights-there’s a market you can check out, highlighting our small businesses. “Village Launch,” a part of Mill Village Ministries, helps aspiring entrepreneurs with starting a business, and every third Thursday of the month, they give you a chance to shop.

It’s much more than just a fun time with family, the market is helping to bridge a gap in business ownership.

“It’s something that hasn’t been done in this way,” said Brittney Brackett, founder of The Outstanding Youth Awards and Village Launch mentor.

For more than a year now, the non-profit Village Launch has been hosting the Third Thursday Market. Giving small business owners a chance to sell, and the community a chance to buy.

“Every third Thursday of the month, we’ll have about 20 to 25 vendors, food, trucks, live music and so many different things for the kids as well,” said Rhonda Rawlings, Community Director with Mill Village Ministries.

The non-profit does much more than just give businesses more exposure, they also help them overcome hurdles. Third Thursday is specifically for businesses owned by women or people of color. Many of the entrepreneurs, Like Stephanie Davis, got their start with Village Launch.

“At that time, I needed that because I needed to get more insight into how to actually run my business,” said Davis.

“We know that women and minorities have that much more of a greater hurdle to jump when it comes to business and so many other things,” said Rawlings.

The Village Launch academy hosts 10-week training courses for new entrepreneurs. Teaching them about finances, business plans, customer service. They also help overcome hurdles for people that face them.

“I do think it’s a little more difficult, especially trying to find funding,” said Brackett.

“They have an opportunity to receive extremely low interest loans for their business. so that is one way that we are trying to help with that financial gap as well” said Rawlings.

The market will be back on the third Thursday in September. If you’re interested in getting involved with Village Launch either as a mentor or aspiring business owner, find out more here.

