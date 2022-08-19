Months long investigation leads to arrest of vape shop thief, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested for several Upstate burglaries after a months-long investigation.

Deputies said the robberies stem back from early June when John Edgar Okdie used to break a lock on the Powdersville Tobacco and Vapor store along Highway 153, and stole money from the business.

Okdie is accused of being connected to several crimes in the area.

Clemson, Spartanburg County, Concord, NC and Easley Police are now all looking into Okdie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Okdie is now charged with Burglary Second Degree (Violent).

Anyone Upstate law enforcement agencies with unsolved burglaries, specifically aimed at Vape/Tobacco shops within the past several months, you are asked to reach out to CID at the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.