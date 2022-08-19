PHOTOS: Beagles rescued from VA breeder arrive in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some of the more than 4,000 beagles rescued from a breeder in Virginia have arrived in Asheville where they will be placed with foster homes while they await adoption.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is one of the animal rescues across the country stepping up to take in the beagles.

Thousands of beagles are being relocated after federal regulation violations were found at Envigo, a breeding and research facility.

“These dogs were treated like inanimate objects and lived a life none of us would want,” said Brother Wolf executive director Leah Craig Fieser. “We hope that this situation, and the public’s awareness of it, leads to changes in laws and regulations for animals used in testing as well as animal breeding operations.”

The beagles arriving at Brother Wolf all have numbers tattooed on their ears, as they were being bred for pharmaceutical research and testing.

“This is the first time they will have a name, a bed, a family,” Fieser said. “They will now have the lives that they have always deserved.”

