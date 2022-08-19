Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike in Gaffney, coroner says

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Cherokee County Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., the motorcyclist was heading west on Highway 150 when they went off the left side of the road, down an embankment, and hit a tree, according to Highway Patrol.

A witness told officials the driver of the motorcycle was speeding when he lost control in a curve and ran off the road.

Unfortunately, troopers said the motorcyclist passed away at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the driver as 49-year-old Marvin Lowery Beaver, Jr. of Gaffney.

Stay tuned for more information.

MORE NEWS: NASCAR Xfinity car drives Shriners hospitals into spotlight

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

9-year-old Wyatt Banks helped to unveil special edition of No. 54
Race Day at Shriners Children's Greenville brings NASCAR driver to hospital
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs meets Wyatt Banks, a 9-year-old racing fan and Shriners...
NASCAR Xfinity Series car to drive Shriners hospitals into spotlight
NASCAR Xfinity driver Ty Gibbs unveils car for Labor Day weekend at Darlington Raceway
NASCAR Xfinity car drives Shriners hospitals into spotlight
A woman is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after being pulled over by the...
Traffic stop on White Horse Road turns deadly