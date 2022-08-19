Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike in Gaffney, coroner says
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Cherokee County Thursday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., the motorcyclist was heading west on Highway 150 when they went off the left side of the road, down an embankment, and hit a tree, according to Highway Patrol.
A witness told officials the driver of the motorcycle was speeding when he lost control in a curve and ran off the road.
Unfortunately, troopers said the motorcyclist passed away at the scene.
The coroner’s office identified the driver as 49-year-old Marvin Lowery Beaver, Jr. of Gaffney.
Stay tuned for more information.
MORE NEWS: NASCAR Xfinity car drives Shriners hospitals into spotlight
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.