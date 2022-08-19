Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike in Gaffney, coroner says

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Cherokee County Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., the motorcyclist was heading west on Highway 150 when they went off the left side of the road, down an embankment, and hit a tree, according to Highway Patrol.

A witness told officials the driver of the motorcycle was speeding when he lost control in a curve and ran off the road.

Unfortunately, troopers said the motorcyclist passed away at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the driver as 49-year-old Marvin Lowery Beaver, Jr. of Gaffney.

