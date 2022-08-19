Upstate man sentenced for killing stepfather

MAYO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County man who killed his stepfather and prompted an hours-long SWAT standoff was sentenced to prison time on Friday.

Darren Grissom was arrested in July 2021 after he shot and killed 62-year-old Joseph Edward Breeze at a home on Cindy Lane.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Grissom tried to leave the scene and when they stopped him, he came out of the house armed with shotgun. Grissom pointed the shotgun at his head.

SWAT officers were called to the scene and Grissom surrendered after a standoff lasting two hours. Deputies said he confessed to killing Breeze after his arrest.

He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The solicitor says Grissom has prior convictions for shoplifting and drug possession.

