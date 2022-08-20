1 arrested after fleeing from deputies, crashing in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person is in custody after they fled from deputies and crashed on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said they responded to an isolated incident on Knight Road just after 2 p.m.

They said the suspect fled the scene in a Gold Kia and later crashed at August Road and Piedmont Golf Road, hitting another vehicle.

No one was hurt in either incident, deputies say.

