Art Center of Greenwood hosts Lego competition and display

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, the Arts Center of Greenwood hosted the Brickmaster of the Lakelands, a Lego art competition and display created by community members.

Officials said the event included the competition, make-n-take crafts, refreshments, live music and more.

For $1 per vote, attendees could vote for their favorite Lego build. The winners were announced on Sunday afternoon.

In total, over 40 Lego builds were featured in the display.

