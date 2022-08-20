Deputies find Henderson County woman who disappeared from work

Angela Stanton
Angela Stanton(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found Angela Staton, a 57-year-old woman who was reported missing on Saturday.

Deputies said Staton was at her place of business at around 5:40 a.m. this morning. However, she hasn’t been seen since.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and black jogging pants. They added that her hair was in a ponytail.

