Deputies looking for Henderson County woman who disappeared from work

Angela Stanton
Angela Stanton(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Angela Staton, a 57-year-old woman who was reported missing on Saturday.

Deputies said Stanton was at her place of business at around 5:40 a.m. this morning. However, she hasn’t been seen since.

Deputies believe Stanton doesn’t have money, a vehicle, or a phone.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and black jogging pants. They added that her hair was in a ponytail.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office by calling 828-697-4911 or using the “Submit A Tip” feature on their app.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Baseball
Greer Police Department hosts Upstate memorial softball tournament
Carmen Opal Rumfelt
Officers searching for woman accused of breaking into Asheville business
Generic Gavel
Westminster City Councilman passes away early Saturday morning
A child was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting overnight.
Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia