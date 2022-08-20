Four injured during overnight shooting in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured four people near Grove Street overnight.

Officers said they responded to the scene just after 2:00 a.m. to investigate reported gunshots. When officers arrived, they discovered that found people had been shot. Currently, the condition of all four victims is unknown.

Detectives are currently investigating the situation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to text TIPAPD and their tip to 847411.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as more details are released.

