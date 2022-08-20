Greer Police Department hosts Upstate memorial softball tournament

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department is hosting the 11th Annual Upstate SC Law Enforcement Memorial Softball Tournament on Saturday, August 20.

Officers said the tournament’s goal is to support the families of fallen officers from the Upstate.

This annual event draws teams from law enforcement and public safety agencies from Upstate. This year, six teams are participating.

“This softball tournament is a time of friendly competition between agencies as we try and raise money to support fallen officers’ families in a time of need,” Lt. Patrick Fortenberry said.

According to officers, the Upstate community’s generosity has helped them donate $33,000 to seven fallen officers’ families over the past 11 years. They added that The Gallagher’s Army Fallen Officer Fund has allowed them to nearly double that number to $63,500.

