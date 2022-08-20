Greer Police Department hosts Upstate memorial softball tournament

Baseball
Baseball(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department is hosting the 11th Annual Upstate SC Law Enforcement Memorial Softball Tournament on Saturday, August 20.

Officers said the tournament’s goal is to support the families of fallen officers from the Upstate.

This annual event draws teams from law enforcement and public safety agencies from Upstate. This year, six teams are participating.

“This softball tournament is a time of friendly competition between agencies as we try and raise money to support fallen officers’ families in a time of need,” Lt. Patrick Fortenberry said.

According to officers, the Upstate community’s generosity has helped them donate $33,000 to seven fallen officers’ families over the past 11 years. They added that The Gallagher’s Army Fallen Officer Fund has allowed them to nearly double that number to $63,500.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Angela Stanton
Deputies looking for Henderson County woman who disappeared from work
Carmen Opal Rumfelt
Officers searching for woman accused of breaking into Asheville business
Generic Gavel
Westminster City Councilman passes away early Saturday morning
A child was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting overnight.
Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia