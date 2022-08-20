Ice cream art truck sweetens the Upstate, supports SC farmers

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have the inside scoop on a Charleston-based ice cream truck sweetening the Upstate with their ice cream art.

It’s called Life Raft Treats. The truck parked in front of The Community Tap in Travelers Reston Friday.

John David Harmon calls himself the “Chairman of Businessy Stuff.”

“We really focus our efforts on handheld treats—so, ice cream novelties,” Harmon said.

They can make fried chicken, tacos, or a sandwich completely out of ice cream.

The treats fooled Gabriel Gandolfo.

“It is really good. And I would not have believed it was ice cream from just looking at it,” Gabriel said.

Harmon calls his wife, Cynthia Wong, the genius behind the artisan work. He says she started as a pastry chef; a position that often goes unappreciated. She was unsatisfied, even after award nominations. So, she applied her talents to ice cream. The parlor was called Life Raft because it was Wong’s life raft out of the industry.

“She’s always been the kind of person who’s played with her food, in a way,” Harmon said, “And she also has a really silly sense of humor.”

Life Rafts doesn’t just make ice cream. There are non-dairy and vegan options.

Davey Gandolfo was excited to stop by the truck.

“I really love trying new ice cream,” said Davey.

The treats are also made from South Carolina dairy, egg, and produce farmers. For example, the peaches used in their peach bombes, which is a peach sorbet, are from Edgefield County at Titan Farms. And the milk comes from Bowman, SC.

Tess Gandolfo found this part intriguing.

“I think that’s really cool that we get to eat homemade stuff from our state,” Tess said.

Harmon grew up in Greenwood. He says this won’t be his last trip to The Upstate so the scoops of joy can spread across the state.

“By buying from and supporting these farmers and other artisans, we’re able to keep that money in the state and grow and prosper the state’s economy,” said Harmon.

Visit Life Raft Treats website here. And follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

The truck will be in Greenville at The Community Tap Saturday, Aug. 20.

