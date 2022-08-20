NC man taken into custody for child pornography charges

RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was taken into custody on multiple charges after deputies allegedly found child pornography on his devices.

Deputies said the Criminal Apprehension Team (C.A.T) recently worked with The Department Of Homeland Security (H.S.I.) to conduct a follow-up investigation at a house on Roy Goins Road in Rutherfordton.

According to deputies, they took multiple electronic devices during the investigation and linked them to the suspect, George Washington Vickers. Deputies examined the devices and said they found graphic images showing the exploitation of minors.

Following this discovery, Vickers was taken into custody and charged with 87 counts of Third Degree Sexual exploitation of a minor. He is currently at the Rutherford County Detention Center on a 1.6 Million Dollar Bond. Deputies added that this investigation is ongoing and expect more charges to come.

