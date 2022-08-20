Officers searching for woman accused of breaking into Asheville business

Carmen Opal Rumfelt
Carmen Opal Rumfelt(Asheville City Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a business on Sweeten Creek Road in May.

Officers said the suspect, 36-year-old Carmen Opal Rumfelt, has open warrants for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering, and Injury to Real Property.

Officers described the suspect as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds. They added that she has brown hair and blue eyes.

Her tattoos include a cross on her left leg and ankle, a sparrow on her left shoulder and a heart on her lower back.

Anyone with information regarding Rumfelt can text TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. People can also call (828) 252-1110 to give information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic Gavel
Westminster City Councilman passes away early Saturday morning
A child was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting overnight.
Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia
Shooting generic
Four injured during overnight shooting in downtown Asheville
George Washington Vickers
NC man taken into custody for child pornography charges