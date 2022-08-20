Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia
No suspects have been identified yet.
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A child was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting overnight.
Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at a home on the 1200 block of West Fourth Avenue, close to West Garrison Boulevard.
Gastonia Police Department tweeted out that they think the shots were fired from outside of the home.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-861-8000.
