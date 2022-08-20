Silver Alert issued for missing Hendersonville woman

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Helen Warner.

Police said she was last seen on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. at her home on Ladies Mantle Court.

They believe she is traveling in her 2005 Ford Focus with her two dogs. Her car has North Carolina license plate CCX-2122.

Warner has dementia and her exact direction of travel is unknown, but she may be driving towards Asheville.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025.

