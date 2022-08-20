Spartanburg school district increases safety with armed guards

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the top priorities for school this year is safety. In the upstate- we’ve seen districts enact new bag policies, funding for more resource officers and even add the new technology. But one school district in Spartanburg is going one step further.

They say it’s all about being proactive instead of reactive. Spartanburg School District 6 already has school resources officers in each of their schools. This year, they’ve added more man-power and this one meets you right at the door.

“I heard from a lot of teachers this summer that they’re concerned that they saw that tragedy in Texas and you know, it’s their greatest fear and their parents greatest fear” said Mark Smith, the Director of Student Services and Safety.

Walk into any District 6 school this year, you’ll be greeted by a new face.

“We have an armed guard now in all of our schools,” said Smith.

In addition to resource officers from the sheriff’s office or city police, Smith says they’ve also contracted with a private security service called Defender.

“They learned routine in the school, and they will be able to more quickly identify when somebody sticks out that doesn’t belong” he said.

Other districts in the state including Clover and Chester have worked with the company too. The guards, armed with a handgun, will man the door of each school and manage the Evolv weapon detection system.

“It’s doing a scan to check for any weapon either on their person or inside if they bring a book bag or purse, " Smith said about Evolv.

The Evolv systems have been at Dorman High and the district middle schools for years now, but this year they added it in all nine elementary schools too.

“You got to constantly change that plan, and update them and add the latest technology,” said Smith. He says, it’s all for more peace of mind.

“People are concerned and we just want to help ease the fear,” he said.

