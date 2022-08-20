Westminster City Councilman passes away early Saturday morning

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office announced that Westminster City Councilman Yousef A. Mefleh passed away on Saturday night following an apparent cardiac-related incident.

Officials from the Coroner’s Office said Mefleh passed away at home and classified his death as natural.

In the release, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said, “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people; he loved his family, the City of Westminster, and the USA. He will be truly missed by many people.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.