1 dead after crash involving 3 vehicles in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles.

Troopers said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. in Taylors on Legrae Court.

According to troopers, a Honda SUV was traveling north on private property when the SUV side-swiped an Acura SUV that was parked and unoccupied. The SUV then hit a person before hitting a parked and unoccupied Lexus sedan.

Troopers said the pedestrian passed away as a result of the crash.

