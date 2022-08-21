1 dead after crash involving 3 vehicles in Taylors
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles.
Troopers said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. in Taylors on Legrae Court.
According to troopers, a Honda SUV was traveling north on private property when the SUV side-swiped an Acura SUV that was parked and unoccupied. The SUV then hit a person before hitting a parked and unoccupied Lexus sedan.
Troopers said the pedestrian passed away as a result of the crash.
Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.