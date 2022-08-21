Crews respond to crash described as “1 in a million”

FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Franklin Fire Department said crews from multiple agencies responded to U.S. Highway 64 after a car crashed off the overpass and hit another vehicle.

Officials said crews from the Franklin Fire Department and the Franklin Police Department responded to the crash on Friday, August 19. Thankfully, one driver was not injured, and the other was pulled out by two bystanders before emergency crews arrived.

Once firefighters arrived, they put out the vehicle fire and began treating the injured driver. According to officers, that driver was flown to Mission Hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters said once the fire was out, they discovered that the car had driven off the overpass between the bridges and landed on top of the other vehicle. Officers described the crash as “bizarre, but miraculous.”

Personnel from Macon County EMS, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation also helped at the scene. According to officers, this crash is still under investigation.

