Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall.

In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.

The list also highlighted Falls Park and its beautiful view of the Reedy River as one of the things that make Greenville special.

Other spots on the list included Mexico City, Samoa, Madrid and others.

This is not the first time Greenville has been highlighted as a destination. Earlier this year, CNN named a Greenville restaurant one of the most romantic in the world.

