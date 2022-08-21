Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called to the SkyWheel on Sunday night after the popular attraction got stuck.

Capt. Christian Sliker said firefighters helped SkyWheel staff with manual operations in order to get passengers off the ride.

He added that all people on the SkyWheel have since been removed safely.

WMBF News reached out to the SkyWheel to find out what caused the attraction to go into manual operation mode and how many people were on board when the ride stopped.

The marketing manager for the SkyWheel, Sean Bailey, said that they are working to gather information from the team on what happened and that information is expected to be released on Monday.

Bailey added that no guests were in danger during the situation.

The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel is a staple of the Grand Strand skyline. Riders can get in one of the SkyWheel’s 42 gondolas and get full views of the Atlantic Ocean and Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

