Pedestrian hit while trying to cross highway in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said a person died on Saturday night after being hit by a pickup truck on South Carolina Highway 49.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:08 p.m. near Eagle Road.

According to troopers, the victim was trying to cross SC 49 when they were hit by an oncoming pickup truck.

No other details about the crash or the victim were released. We will update this story as we learn more.

