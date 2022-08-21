Woman represents SC in Ms. Wheelchair USA competition

Woman competes in Ms. Wheelchair contest
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One woman is representing the Upstate in the Ms. Wheelchair USA competition.

22-year-old Tatianna Davis, an English and Spanish teacher at Christian School, was born with a rare bone disorder.

Davis, who is also pursuing her masters degree in education, has broken more than 110 bones and has had more than 10 surgeries in her life.

Even though Davis has had to overcome many obstacles she did not allow them to deter her from being herself.

“So it was very taboo to see someone in a wheelchair, but I made sure to let my personality show through. And that’s really how I gained friends throughout this whole situation and they really helped me along the way and so now I look, I look at it as a blessing in disguise because no I didn’t,” said Davis “I didn’t need to be in a wheelchair, but I am so blessed and so excited to have this platform. And I thank all of my past experiences for getting me this far.”

Davis took second runner up in the competition.

