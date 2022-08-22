3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex

Deputies respond to deadly shooting at Connecticut Village Apartments in Gaffney.
Deputies respond to deadly shooting at Connecticut Village Apartments in Gaffney.(Fox Carolina News)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found one gunshot victim who was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional where they later passed away.

According to deputies, the victim was targeted by people in a vehicle who shot multiple rounds towards the victim. The individuals in the vehicle then fled from the scene before crashing off Vesta’s Road.

The vehicle was recovered and one juvenile, who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, was taken into custody.

Deputies say they are still looking for three other suspects who were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dorman Concessions Fox Carolina Tailgate Tour
Dorman Concessions Fox Carolina Tailgate Tour
FILE - Crash
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Greenville County
Downtown Greenville, SC
Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall
Crews respond to crash on U.S. Highway 64
Crews respond to crash described as “1 in a million”